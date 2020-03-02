More than 30 years looking after roofs

THE Goring Gap News Association, which publishes ... [more]
DIRECTOR Joe Wehman and his reliable team at Henley-on-Thames Roofing have been looking after roofs in Henley and the surrounding area for more than 30 years and have justifiably earned a good reputation.
Joe says: “We offer a wealth of knowledge and our team of experienced tradesmen guide you through the entire process from start to finish.
“We undertake all roofing work from tiling and slating to general maintenance and repairs, with no job too big or too small. Our services are tailored to you — with a vast range of colours, materials and styles — we have everything you need. We also offer a 24-hour call out.”
Their work is fully insured, competitively priced and offers 10-year guarantees. For more information, call (01491) 815216, 07308 272265, email henleyon
thamesroofing@gmail.com or visit www.henleyonthames
roofing.co.uk
