Gift days raises £500 for church choir

A “GIFT day” held at St Mary’s Church in Henley raised about £500.

The church was encouraging people to make one-off or regular donations.

Rev Jeremy Tayler, the rector of Henley with Remenham, spent the day at the church with a pile of standing order and legacy forms and gift aid envelopes.

The money raised will go to the church’s choir fund for new sheet music and uniforms. The church has allso set up a junior choir for children aged seven to 13 called Melody Makers.

More than £1,500 was raised at the first gift day in 2018 but this year’s event was affected by Storm Dennis.

Rev Tayler said: “It’s a shame in a way because what we’re trying to do is build the choir up to something which is as close to cathedral standard as we can get it.

“There’s this real feeling that good stuff is happening with the choir so the point was to get a little bit of money in to support that. I think next year I’ll probably do it in the summer.

“The reason I introduced the day is because it was done in my last parish and they have raised quite significant sums of money doing it.

“It’s good because it gives you that personal point of contact. People know they can come along and it’s not a question of writing a cheque and sticking it in a box in the wall — they can come and have a chat.”