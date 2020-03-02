Theatre group’s sold out shows raise £700 for library

A CHEQUE for £700 has been presented to the Friends of Watlington Library.

The money was raised by three sold-out performances of Under Milk Wood by Dylan Thomas staged by the Watlington Phoenix Players at the town hall in October.

The High Street library served as a box office along with cookware shop K is for Kitchen.

Carol Horton, director and chair of the theatre group, said: “The Friends were also front of house for us. They were collecting the tickets and working behind the bar.”

Mrs Horton, who lives in The Goggs and is also a volunteer at the library, said: “It’s a community library and and we support it very much.

“The other reason I wanted to support the library is because of its work with theatre groups. It brings in groups for the children.”

Dr Anna Tilley, who chairs the Friends, said: “I’m absolutely delighted.

“It’s a wonderful gesture by the players and I’m so pleased that they have thought of our community library. We’re enormously grateful.

“They are seeing how important a community library is to the town of Watlington.

“We want to be able to give something back and do something specific for the community with the money. It’s likely to go towards promoting children’s theatre and activities in the library.”

Mrs Horton formed the Phoenix Players having run Watlington Players for about 25 years until the group folded about six years ago because it was struggling to recruit younger people.

The next production will be Patrick Hamilton’s Gaslight from Thursday to Saturday, May 28 to 30.