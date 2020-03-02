Fees plan at trust car park

VISITORS to the National Trust car park near Watlington Hill may soon be charged.

The charity has submitted plans to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, to install a ticket machine at the car park in Hill Road.

This is part of a national programme by the trust to increase income.

The application says: “The installation of this ticket machine will enable the trust to record visits to the property by National Trust members — for whom parking is included as part of their membership — and will provide a means for non-members to contribute towards the upkeep of the property and the care of the wildlife habitats, viewpoints and trees.

“The National Trust has a programme of installing ticket machines in its countryside car parks across the country.

“The Hill Road car park was constructed some 40 years ago to enable visitors to Watlington Hill to park safely off the road.

“Watlington Hill is itself part of the Pyrton Hills Site of Special Scientific Interest for its chalk grassland and scrub communities.”

The council is due to make a decision by April 14.