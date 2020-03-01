Horses help to transform orchard land into organic farm

TWO horses are helping to turn part of a Henley orchard into an organic farm.

The 11-year-old cobs called Hattie, a piebald filly, and Hank, a bay gelding, are being used to uproot hawthorn at Three Oaks Orchard, off Greys Road.

They are making space in a field to grow potatoes, pumpkins and other vegetables.

The orchard is run by Nick Hay, of St Mark’s Road, and his wife Banny Poostchi, whose father Iraj bought the seven-acre plot in 2001.

Dr Poostchi, a renowned agronomist who lived in Henley, transformed the plot from overgrown wasteland into a site that now yields apples, pears, quinces, greengages, cherries, apricots, peaches and hazelnuts.

Mr Hay was joined by about 15 members of Sonning Common Green Gym and the horses to begin work on the land by removing hawthorn by hand from an unused hectare.

Mr Hay did not want to spray the shrubs as the practice is not in keeping with organic production.

Instead he enlisted the help of the horses, which belong to coppicer Mark Cottrell, from Woodcote, who knows Sam Metcalf, 14, a volunteer at the orchard.

In order to pull up the hawthorn, the cobs wore harnesses connected to a swingletree that was linked to a strop tied around the base of the bushes and then Mr Cottrell told his horses to “walk”.

Using this method, the horses uprooted 50 bushes while the volunteers removed about 100 before burning them all.

Mr Hay said: “Tractors are one thing but to see actual working horses is something apart. There’s a magic to them.”

He plans to hold another work day soon and the horses will then be used to plough the field before potatoes are planted.

Once all the shrubs are gone, a quarter of the field will be used to grow organic vegetables. These will be offered to residents in the neighbouring Highlands Park development at a reasonable price.

Mr Hay said: “My idea is we could become a small farm for Highlands Park.

“Yes, they would have to pay to keep the model going but most of what we do is not so much about profit as about good local food for the community at a fair price.”

He also wants to establish the orchard as a space for care farming, which provides work and a safe environment for people with challenges, and is looking for a partner with experience.

“I’ve been to see a model in Oxford, which is used for young adults,” said Mr Hay.

“They come along with a helper and are basically supported to perform the various farm jobs, such as pruning.

“It’s quite wonderful really. They’re out in the open air and it’s a way to get them used to turning up on time, being productive and to build their confidence in a nice, safe environment.”