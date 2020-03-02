Monday, 02 March 2020

Boy fighting cancer meets dancing stars backstage

A BOY fighting cancer for a third time met a host of dancing stars during a night out at the theatre.

Charlie Ilsley, 12, of Buckingham Drive, Emmer Green, visited the Wycombe Swan to see Dance To The Music, a show created, directed and choreographed by former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kristina Rihanoff.

The show was hosted by Jake Quickenden, who first found fame on ITV’s X Factor and Dancing On Ice, and featured a troupe of dancers including Marcella Solimeo and Dylon Daniels from 
Dancing With The Stars.

Charlie met both Rihanoff and Quickenden after the show as well as Rihanoff’s partner, former England rugby star Ben Cohen, who took part in Strictly.

Next month staff at Heathrow Airport will hold a fundraising day for Charlie and he has been invited to go behind the scenes.

He has been undergoing treatment on and off since he was first diagnosed in 2015 and was given the all-clear twice only for the disease to return in November.

