Festival and online ticket booking firm end contract

HENLEY Festival and a company that provides its online booking system are to part ways.

PatronBase, of Bradford, says it has decided to end its contract after this year’s event in July.

The festival says it will now look to revamp its ticketing options.

Festival chief executive Nick Mattingley said: “We will be parting company with the ticketing provider at the end of the festival this year.

“We’re going to go out to the market and ask for proposals from various companies.

“I think there’s an opportunity to modernise and make the customer service we do more seamless.”

He said the technology had come on in “leaps and bounds” in recent years and customers needed the ability to book not just tickets but also food and drink, parking and moorings.

“There are systems out there that can make that easier,” said Mr

Mattingley.

“There are lots of variations as to what people can buy. In some cases people are pre-booking even their drinks and they are making their menu choices, so the complexities are vast.

“We need to have that ability to build in more complexity and more options if we need it. It’s what the customers are demanding us to do.”

Earlier this month, people were briefly unable to buy tickets for this year’s festival on the day they went on general sale for the second year running.

For about half an hour the online booking system said tickets were only available to selected members.

Some would-be buyers reported getting to the front of the queue only to end up at the back without being given the opportunity to buy any tickets.

The same thing happened last year when people were unable to buy tickets for more than an hour.

PatronBase said the problem was not caused by any issue with its system or by an error by its team in either year.

A spokesman said: “We provide software and support to users who then put tickets on sale, choosing when and how this should happen.

“Unfortunately, sometimes mistakes happen and it wouldn’t be fair or appropriate to comment on how our customers use the system.

“We can, however, confirm that neither a system issue, nor an error by our team, occurred in respect of Henley Festival’s 2019 or 2020 public release.

“Under the circumstances, we took a decision on February 13 not to renew the festival’s contract after the 2020 festival and communicated this to the festival the same day.

“We wish the festival every success for the future.”

The headline acts appearing on the “floating” stage at this year’s fetsival will bbe Madness, James Blunt, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The festival runs from Wednesday to Sunday, July 8 to 12.