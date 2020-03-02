£150,000 in council grants for community groups on way

GRANTS totalling almost £150,000 are set to be awarded to community organisations and charities in the Henley area.

South Oxfordshire District Council’s community grants panel has recommended the money be awarded to Henley Rugby Club, Sacred Heart Pre-School in Henley, Bix Parochial Church Council and the Fish Volunteer Centre in Sonning Common.

The council’s cabinet will make the final decision on the amounts at a meeting on Thursday.

The rugby club, off Marlow Road, is set to receive £37,200 towards a £120,000 project to upgrade its community training facility. It had requested £60,000.

A council report on the club’s application says: “The project replaces a current artificial pitch which is coming to the end of its lifespan with a new artificial pitch.

“Netball, touch rugby and hockey have been played at Henley RFC since 2004, and the additional line markings on the new pitch will permit increased participation.

“The project will have a significant impact on the health and wellbeing of two or more specific groups who use the facility to play rugby, football, hockey and netball.

“The applicant has identified £60,000 which will be raised through sponsorship of £30,000, member donations of £20,000 and a training facility draw of £10,000 — none of this has been confirmed.”

Bix Parochial Church Council has been recommended to receive £50,250 for a community hub as well as an extension of the toilet and kitchen at St James’s Church in Bix.

The council had asked for £75,000 towards the cost of the £247,900 development.

The report says: “The project is a moderate improvement to a substantial community facility.

“The organisation is adding an extension to house a new accessible toilet and kitchen in order to use the church more effectively as a community hub.

“The organisation has secured well over 50 per cent of the funding for the project.

“However, it should be noted that project costs are based on a quantity survey that was carried out in January 2017.

“Although they have made an allowance for inflation, it is very probable that the overall cost of the project will go up once quotes have been obtained.”

Sacred Heart Pre-School in Greys Hill could receive £3,099 to refurbish its rundown building.

It says the work will cost a total of about £10,000.

The report says: “The project significantly improves a minor community facility by making urgent repairs to the building and adding a new storage facility to create space in the main building which could be used to offer additional family support outside pre-school opening hours.

“Two or more specific groups will benefit from this project. As the applicant has indicated, extended family and community members will be able to benefit from cultural integration activities offered by the pre-school, therefore attracting more volunteers to help the organisation.

“The organisation has secured more than 50 per cent of the cost of the project through its own contribution and a private donation.”

The Fish Volunteer Centre had been recommended to receive £52,500 to buy new premises, the former village police station in Lea Road which will cost £140,000. It had asked the panel for half.

The charity is currently based in Kennylands Road but wants to relocate in order to secure its long-term future.

The report says: “Through the purchase of a new permanent home for the charity... the project will provide a substantial new facility which will increase the sustainability of a significant service for the community.

“This will help secure the future of the charity that supports Sonning Common health centre with rural transport and programmes to tackle isolation.

“The new space will offer a community room available for meeting use by other volunteer groups, a respite centre for carers and a training space.”

Applications by Sonning Common Parish Council for £7,094 towards the cost of resurfacing the Churchill Crescent play area, £4,100 by the Goring Heath Parish Charity for improving access to the village hall and £75,000 by Whitchurch Parish Council towards a replacement pavilion are not recommended for approval.