GP surgery extension to serve more patients

A DOCTORS’ surgery in Henley wants to expand.

The Bell Surgery, off York Road, wants to add a single-storey extension to provide extra patient and training services.

It says this is in response to hundreds of new homes being built in the town, which will increase demand.

The extension would house a training room large enough for meetings of 12 people as well as a kitchen and staff room space and a unisex toilet.

The two rooms would be partitioned to allow for the space to be opened out for larger training events.

There would also be an additional clinical room.

The existing kitchen would be reconfigured to provide two more consulting rooms.

Part of the space would form a corridor leading to the three rear extension rooms and a toilet.

The application says: “We are actively seeking new patients and are working with our patient participation group to promote the surgery to the housebuilders and residents moving into new homes in and around Henley. We are already finding that we are stretched for room use and struggling to provide room space for the clinicians to provide the surgeries and clinics that we currently run so additional patients will put pressure on the surgery in terms of clinical space required.

“The additional consulting rooms will provide the ability to house extra clinical staff (GP, nurse, pharmacist, paramedic). It also allows us the ability to house additional community services (physiotherapist. psychologist, choose and book NHS clinics).

“The meeting/training room will help us to improve trainee education, using a confidential and safe space to teach and hold group sessions and educational training events for staff.

“The additional clinical room will provide the ability to carry out and expand minor surgery and clinical procedures.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by April 15.