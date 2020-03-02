Saturday night’s all right for migrating

THE Henley Toad Patrol has now helped more than 3,250 toads to cross the road safely.

The volunteers collect the creatures in buckets at a temporary barrier they installed along a stretch of the A4155 Marlow Road earlier this month.

This was put in place to prevent the toads from being killed by vehicles as they migrate from Oaken Grove Wood to a pond in a field owned by the Culden Faw Estate.

So far this year, 3,252 toads, 71 frogs and 79 newts have been carried across the road.

Professor John Sumpter, a founding member of the patrol and head of ecology at Brunel University, said the migration was always unpredictable.

He said: “The only certainties are that toads, and other amphibians, move only when it is dark and that they migrate to the ponds they will spawn in during early spring.

“This issue of unpredictability was wonderfully illustrated in the last week. On most evenings the temperature was below 8C, which seems to be too cold for many toads to venture out.

“Hence on most evenings only a handful or two of toads, together with the occasional frog or newt, were collected by the volunteers and transported across the road.

“Saturday night was different. As it got dark, volunteers turned up to help the toads but they found that few were on the move because it was just a little too cold.

“However, in the early hours of Sunday morning, it began raining and the temperature rose to 10C.

“The toads, which would have been buried in the soil and vegetation for most of the night, arose and began marching towards the pond, only to discover a plastic barrier in their way.

“Fortunately, one of the volunteers at home couldn’t sleep so, in the middle of the night, realising that amphibians might be on the move, returned to see if there were any toads at the barrier.

“There were lots of them. She carried 350 toads across before it began to get light and the toads ceased moving and bedded in for another day. That was the only busy night of the week.

“Over the entire week nearly 600 toads, together with a few frogs and newts, were collected by volunteers and taken across the road in buckets.

“Usually relatively few amphibians are collected in February, with March being the busy month.

“However, this very encouraging start does not necessarily mean that 2020 will be a bumper year for the toads. Perhaps it will, but perhaps the very mild winter to date has meant that toads and other amphibians are undergoing their breeding migrations earlier in the year than normal.

“Over the last 20 years the average number of toads helped across the road has been 5,500, so there is still some way to go this year to even reach that average number. It will be another six weeks or so before we will know how good a year it has been for the toads, at which time the volunteers can rest up.”