‘I’ll sell site to locals for £925,000 if they’re interested’

WALNUT Tree owner Bassam Shlewet said the registration of the pub as an asset of community value had been referred to his lawyer and legal proceedings were ongoing.

In an email to several residents, he apologised for the lack of information, saying there was “no meaningful news” to share with people in the village.

He said: “I’m grateful to all of those who supported the planning application and went out of their way to get the job done.

“Since then, we have spent considerable time looking into the feasibility of the project. I did arrange for a specialist quantity surveyor to cost the project, to make sure we did not miss anything.

“The total development cost came in at just under £5.2million to build the four houses and a fully fitted pub/restaurant, as per the planning application.

“I have discussed the sale value of the proposed four houses when completed (or off-plan) with a few agents and the projected total sale value is estimated in the region of £3.5million.

“This would mean we would end up with a pub costing over £1.7million plus the cost of the land. This, in my opinion, will never make a sufficient return to make it a viable commercial proposition.”

Mr Shlewet said he had discussed the possibility of villagers making an investment in the project but added: “I don’t believe there will be a great deal of interest as the structure would be complicated and the return/end prize would not be very tempting.

“Therefore, moving forward, I have decided in the first instance to offer the site to the people in the village, which I’m doing in this email. All I will be asking for is to get my money back as outlined in the Walnut Tree (Fawley) company accounts. As it stands, my costs to date are around £925,000 plus VAT. If a few people in the village are interested in buying the property to develop and have the pub open, I’d be happy to sell the site to them at zero profit and without any compensation for the considerable time I have spent on this project over the last seven years (including the time of my colleagues and friends who have helped me).

“If no interest materialises frokm the village, I propose to put the site on the open market, probably via a closed bid tender process, with a reserve price of £925,000 plus VAT.”

Mr Shlewet declined to comment to the Henley Standard.