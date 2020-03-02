Council to fund audits

HENLEY Town Council has agreed to pay £2,520 for energy audits to be carried out in schools.

The council’s climate emergency working group, which aims to make Henley carbon neutral by 2030, wants audits of Valley Road and Sacred Heart primary schools, Gillotts School and The Henley College.

The audits, which cost £630 each, will help them become more environmentally friendly and efficient.

They will be carried out by EIE, a non-profit organisation based at Oxford Brookes University.

The group says the audits will be free, provided the schools commit to applying to a company called Salix for funding of viable energy improvement projects identified by the audit.