Monday, 02 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Council to fund audits

HENLEY Town Council has agreed to pay £2,520 for energy audits to be carried out in schools.

The council’s climate emergency working group, which aims to make Henley carbon neutral by 2030, wants audits of Valley Road and Sacred Heart primary schools, Gillotts School and The Henley College.

The audits, which cost £630 each, will help them become more environmentally friendly and efficient.

They will be carried out by EIE, a non-profit organisation based at Oxford Brookes University.

The group says the audits will be free, provided the schools commit to applying to a company called Salix for funding of viable energy improvement projects identified by the audit.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33