Care firm unhappy at inspection rating

A CARE provider in Henley has been told by the industry regulator to improve.

Bridges Home Care in Newtown Road was inspected by the Care Quality Commission in October.

It received a “good” rating for its effectiveness, care and responsiveness but its safety and leadership “require improvement”.

The company has challenged the report, claiming it contains inaccuracies.

The service cares for adults and patients with dementia, learning disabilities, mental health conditions, physical disabilities and sensory impairments.

On a visit in September inspectors found Bridges was not operating from its registered address.

Although the business corrected this, it failed to ensure it carried out the conditions of its registration.

The regulator also found that the management of medicines was not based on current best practice.

It said that systems in place to monitor the quality of the service were not always effective because they did not identify concerns about the registration and management of medicines.

However, it found patients and relatives were positive about the service and the care provided.

Staff knew how to keep the patients safe and protect them from avoidable harm and they were encouraged to maintain a good diet and to access health services when required.

They were supported to avoid social isolation and incidents and accidents were investigated and action taken to prevent a recurrence.

There were enough staff to meet patients’ needs and they followed infection control and prevention procedures.

They were well trained and knowledgeable about care and support needs.

Dignity, confidentiality and privacy were respected and patients’ independence was promoted.

Almost 100 people were receiving care at the time of the inspection.

Bridges was rated “good” at its last inspection in March 2017 when the service was located at Highlands Lane in Rotherfield Greys.

Wendy James, the firm’s director, said all the improvements required in the latest report had already been carried out by the time inspectors visited or were carried out on the day.