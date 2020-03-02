Time to clean old watch

HENLEY jeweller David Rodger-Sharp has offered to clean a Rolex watch from the Thirties before it is reunited with the owner’s descendants.

As we reported two weeks ago, detectorist Brian Fearn found the watch while searching a field in Shiplake.

Mr Rodger-Sharp, who has his own shop in Duke Street, read the story and wrote to Mr Fearn via the Henley Standard.

He said: “Brian, it’s great you want to find the rightful owners. If you want to bring it into the shop I will get it cleaned up and ask my watchmaker to have a look complimentary. It would be great if you can hand it back working with a strap sympathetic to the age of the watch.”

The front of the watch was missing but the back had an inscription reading: “W Roy Driscoll. Good luck. May 1940.”

A William Roy Driscoll served in the RAF Volunteer Reserve as a leading aircraftman. He was a pilot under training believed to have been based at RAF Henley, off Culham Lane, between Remenham and Wargrave.

He died on July 28, 1940, according to the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, and is buried in Hove Cemetery.