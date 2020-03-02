Monday, 02 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Washed away...

SEVERAL councillors were missing from last week’s meeting of Henley Town Council.

Those not present included Deputy Mayor David Eggleton, Kellie Hinton, Glen Lambert, Donna Crook and Sarah Miller.

Mayor Ken Arlett, who chaired the meeting, made light of the absentees, saying: “We need 10 for a meeting and we have 11.

“We may lose another one if the floods come up any higher.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33