Washed away...

Monday, 02 March 2020
SEVERAL councillors were missing from last week’s meeting of Henley Town Council.
Those not present included Deputy Mayor David Eggleton, Kellie Hinton, Glen Lambert, Donna Crook and Sarah Miller.
Mayor Ken Arlett, who chaired the meeting, made light of the absentees, saying: “We need 10 for a meeting and we have 11.
“We may lose another one if the floods come up any higher.”
02 March 2020
