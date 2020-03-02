Delivery solution

HENLEY Town Council has resolved a problem of missing mail.

Deputy Mayor David Eggleton said a resident who lives in the lane running along the side of the former Henley Youth Centre site in Deanfield Avenue was receiving all the mail of a resident of the new Oakford Homes flats just around the corner at the former home of removals and storage firm Wilkins.

The lane is also called Deanfield Avenue but because one of the new properties has been allocated the same number as the resident’s, his or her mail was being delivered there.

To solve the problem, the council has agreed to rename the lane Old Greys Lane. Let’s hope the postman takes note.