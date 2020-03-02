Food stalls

THE Goring Gap News Association, which publishes ... [more]
Monday, 02 March 2020
STALL holders at Eat! Food Festival in Henley will not require a licence to install tables and chairs in Market Place on June 13.
The second two-week food festival will run until Saturday, June 27.
02 March 2020
More News:
Bellringer pulls rope for last time after 26 years
A MAN from Goring who has rung the bells at more ... [more]
Church tribute to martyr with play about his murder
A PLAY depicting the murder of St Thomas Becket ... [more]
POLL: Have your say