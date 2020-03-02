Town party to mark VE Day anniversary

A CELEBRATION will be held in Henley town centre on Friday, May 8 to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Mayor Ken Arlett told a meeting of the town’s council’s town and community committee on Tuesday that the event should be simple. He said: “We need a row of tables through the middle of Market Place with chairs either side and lots of food and drink and a band playing the old songs from the war days. I think we should just do something nice and basic like that.”

Councillor Paula Isaac asked if the committee could light the beacon in Makins recreation ground, off Greys Road, and Deputy Mayor David Eggleton volunteered to help if this was agreed.

Councillor Michelle Thomas urged residents to organise street parties.

She said: “Henley has a really long tradition of holding traditional street parties. Go ahead, apply to close your road. It’s actually very easy and free of charge.”

VE Day marks the day Allied forces accepted Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender at the end of the Second World War.