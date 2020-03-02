Ted Dorey — December 13, 1934-February 13, 2020

EDWARD THOMAS DOREY, a joiner, carpenter and wood turner who lived in Henley all his life, has died, aged 86.

Ted, as he was commonly known, was born in Western Road on December 13, 1934 to Percy and Katherine Dorey.

The family moved to 31 Greys Road when he was three months old.

Ted had a fondness for rough collies. He could be seen on a more than regular basis walking along the river with his dog, the latest being Foxy. Previous dogs were Harley, Laddie, Glen and Kim.

Ted had many friends and would often be seen walking along the river with them (you know who you are).

It became a massive routine in his life — he would often be gone for hours, sometimes clutching a package containing bread pudding.

Ted also had his own boat, which he made himself, called Luckie, and it really was lucky as it survived the Hobbs boatyard fire.

He built up a community of friends both on land and on the river. He also did a bit of work on the African Queen, a floating hotel barge. He did many jobs for people far and wide and many Henley residents will have a piece of Ted’s work — a bowl, a balustrade or maybe something bigger.

Ted was famous for his reclamation — no skip was safe from him and as a result he often found good wood to turn (sometimes literally) into something else. People would often call him to let him know of a tree that had come down.

Ted did all his work in his workshop at the top of the garden at 31 Greys Road, where people would pop in at all times to catch him, often clutching a piece of wood under their arm.

Ted was one of five children — Hilda, David, Ted, Herbie and Veronica.

Sadly, David and Veronica are no longer with us.

Ted had a blue Volkswagen twin cab van with a canvas back which could be seen and heard all over Henley, often loaded with wood for turning or for his Rayburn at home.

In his later years he could be seen speeding around on his mobility scooter, dog in tow.

He was a regular visitor at the 60+ Club in Greys Road car park, going in for his lunch and social occasions.

He was a popular man everywhere and many people knew him, or of him, and his family.

Ted’s funeral will be held at Reading crematorium in Caversham on Thursday, March 12 at 12.15pm followed by a gathering at the 60+ Club.