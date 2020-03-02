Town clean-up

THE Goring Gap News Association, which publishes ... [more]
Monday, 02 March 2020
THE annual Henley spring clean will take place on Saturday, March 28.
It will start in Market Place at 10am and finish at noon when refreshments will be served. All are welcome to help and equipment will be provided.
The event is organised by Henley in Bloom and supported by South Oxfordshire District Council.
