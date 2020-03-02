Reading assistants needed

THE Goring Gap News Association, which publishes ... [more]
Monday, 02 March 2020
READING assistants are needed for primary schools in the Henley area.
Volunteers help pupils who struggle with reading for 90 minutes twice a week. Assisted Reading for Children in Oxfordshire, a charity, will provide full training and support and will reimburse travel expenses.
For more information, call 01869 320380 or visit www.archoxfordshire.org.uk
02 March 2020
More News:
Bellringer pulls rope for last time after 26 years
A MAN from Goring who has rung the bells at more ... [more]
Church tribute to martyr with play about his murder
A PLAY depicting the murder of St Thomas Becket ... [more]
POLL: Have your say