Monday, 02 March 2020

Reading assistants needed

READING assistants are needed for primary schools in the Henley area.

Volunteers help pupils who struggle with reading for 90 minutes twice a week. Assisted Reading for Children in Oxfordshire, a charity, will provide full training and support and will reimburse travel expenses.

For more information, call 01869 320380 or visit www.archoxfordshire.org.uk

