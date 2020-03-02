Meet Crufts contenders (and owners)

THREE generations of black whippet belonging to a woman from Stoke Row are to compete at this year’s Crufts.

Diana Webber will be showing six-year-old Raven, his daughter Swift, three, and her daughter Scarlett, 17 months, at the four-day dog show in Birmingham, which begins on Thursday.

Miss Webber has been competing at the event for almost 30 years and her dogs have beenplaced almost every year, mainly in the racing and coursing class.

She often takes two or three dogs to the show but this will be the first time she has taken three generations and of the rarer black colour.

Miss Webber said: “I’m excited but I’m a fairly old hand at it. When I get into the ring I will be quite competitive, shall we say.

“Black whippets are quite rare in the show world but they are my constant companions. My life is based around my dogs, so it’s pretty well what I think about most of the time. They keep me active and much fitter than I would be otherwise.”

Swift and Raven will be competing in the racing and coursing class, while Scarlett, whose pedigree name is Zoraden 50 Shades Darker, will be in the good citizen class for dogs that have passed basic obedience tests and the graduate class.

Raven has two reserve challenge certificates from Crufts and has also been named a lure courser of merit.

Both Scarlett and Swift have junior warrants, an award which a dog can achieve through winning certain awards at open and championship shows.

It will be Scarlett’s first foray into Crufts and Miss Webber has high hopes.

“She’ll be fine, she’ll just take it in her stride,” she said. “She’s quite a sensible, mature dog. I think it’s fair to say Scarlett is the best dog I’ve ever owned and I like to think she’s going places.”

Miss Webber said she enjoyed the social aspect of the show and catching up with friends as well as the excitement of competing. I go with my partner Robert Bowsher so that’s nice,” she said. “He’ll help me and it’s something we can do together.”

Jean Garon, frpm Henley, will be taking her Australian terrier Evie, two, to the show for the first time after she qualified at the Windsor Show.

She said: “This is quite a rare dog in England. I grew up in Australia and had my first Australian terrier when I was eight.

“There’s only about 30 competing a Crufts. I’m nervous as it’s a big occasion and it’s noisy.

“Evie’s first in the ring on the Sunday, which is the busiest day of Crufts, and we’ll probably have to leave home at 5am.

“I think the dog will do okay, but I won’t because you have to do quite a few complicated manoeuvres in the ring.”

In June Evie became a registered Pets As Therapy dog, while her mother, Passi, is a scent dog.

Mrs Garon explained: “Apparently her mother can find your lost phone, lost car keys and lost glasses. I’m beginning to think I should be training Evie to do that because I’m always losing my keys!

“Evie’s very outgoing, very friendly, a great athlete, very good at scenting and great with children. We’re trying to get her registered for a special scheme for children who are finding it difficult to pick up a book. The children like to read to a dog and it gives them confidence.”

Mrs Garon has won at Crufts before with her Australian terrier Tullulah in the veteran class when she was eight. She died last year, a week short of her 15th birthday.

Her other dog, 10-year-old Bonnie, will be on the Australian terrier stand at Discover Dogs at Crufts, where visitors can find out more about the breed.

Sue Croft, from Woodcote, will be taking her three-year-old Finnish lapphund Kissa, which she owns with her husband David and breeder Liz Mowatt, for the fourth time.

She said: “He’s the first pedigree dog I’ve ever had. It was a lifetime dream to go to Crufts and he has been three times and had two firsts and a second.

“Last year he just walked into the ring and said, ‘look at me, look at me’. He even winked at the judges, I’m sure.

“I’m a retired headteacher and he’s my hobby, my little pet. I haven’t got a clue really, but I take a little bit of guidance from Liz, who’s brilliant.

“I never expect anything — there are so many beautiful dogs out there. Finnish lapphunds are a gorgeous-looking breed, so we all take the best dog home.”

Carolyn and Neil Boddington, from Watlington, will be entering two of their bearded collies in the show.

Odie, 10, previously won best in breed at the 2013 show and will be competing in the veterans class while five-year-old Jag will be in the limit class.

Mrs Boddington, who will be showing for her 30th consecutive year at Crufts, said the pair had claimed multiple class wins in past years.

“My very first show was in 1999 and I’ve been very lucky to qualify a dog ever since,” she said. “It’s the atmosphere, it’s being able to show on the green carpet and seeing all your friends.

“We want to make sure the dogs do their job and show well and have a really good time doing it and, if we win anything, that is a bit of a bonus.

“If people don’t have dogs and aren’t competing they really should go. To see that number of dogs that are so incredibly well trained and behaved is amazing and you see lots of different breeds you have never come across.”

The couple have had Odie since he was a puppy and Jag was bred in Watlington by Mrs Boddington.

She said: “Odie is very friendly, very chilled. He’s the sort of dog that very quietly sidles up to you and sits next to you until you’re going for a walk and then he’ll bark his head off.

“I’d describe Jag as the sort of dog you go down the pub with and have a pint. He’s a bit of a lad. He can be a bit stubborn and a bit deaf when you are trying to call him back, but he is loving.”