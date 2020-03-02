Unexpected lesson from Storm Ciara

A FEW Sundays ago Storm Ciara battered all of us, throwing rain, trees and power lines down throughout the UK.

Henley and the surrounding villages did not escape — in our village we suffered the longest power cut for perhaps 20 years.

Church services were said in the gloom and hymns sung a capella without the organ. The candles on the altar gave an ethereal light as the rain lashed against the stained glass.

Sunday lunch was a tin of soup warmed over a camping stove and then the afternoon stretched ahead because nothing could be done as the wind howled and trees crashed all over the road outside.

The power was not coming back anytime soon, so the job list was useless, most of it involving the computer, or the washing machine, or the iron. There was nothing for it but to light the fire and sit.

After a while, the lack of news began to become annoying. When was it going to come back on? Were family members elsewhere all right? Were the neighbours all right? Thank goodness the landline was still working.

Suddenly we began to miss the constant stream of news that the internet brings, or the distraction of the TV. Use of handheld devices became cautious to avoid draining their batteries.

For once, there was nothing that could be done but to wait. Our lives had shrunk to our living room, the only warm place, our occupation to the contemplation of the fire, or wrestling with the cryptic crossword from yesterday’s paper, or a moment or two of conversation. In the storm’s teeth, the connected world had all but disappeared.

In this absence, there was a marked simplification. A cup of tea took on great significance, involving as it did the production of boiling water. One became mindful of, and grateful for, the fact that drinking water still came out of the tap and that the toilet still worked. The simple act of holding a warm mug of tea produced a mindfulness and thankfulness not normally present.

We are now, a few weeks later, entering the season of Lent, the 40 days from Ash Wednesday to Palm Sunday when Christians prepare for Easter by fasting, prayer and study.

There is no prescribed route through Lent; some give up meat, others chocolate, others perhaps will attempt an act of kindness each day. Churches often put on study groups, or arrange quiet days for people to share something of Lent together.

The aim and the goal is to be so immersed in the gospel story that it becomes part of our whole life, not just a jacket that we slip on for Sunday worship.

People sometimes ask me what I am going to “give up” for Lent. I have to confess that I often tease them and say something like “preaching” just to see if they are pleased or puzzled. But this year, after the lesson from the storm, I am going to try to be a little less connected with the world and all its overloading by consciously turning things off.

Hopefully this will help me to be a little more observant, focused, present and connected to my inner life and in a better place to notice the love that God wants to share with me through the simple things that are right under my nose.