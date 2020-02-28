Vet saves deer stuck in netting

A HENLEY vet helped rescue a deer whose head had become entangled in netting.

Erik D’Arcy-Donnelly and a nurse from the Henley Veterinary Centre in Reading Road were summoned by staff at Henley Golf Club.

The deer, a fully-grown female, had became stuck in a net fence near the perimeter of the club in Harpsden during Monday night.

She was visibly distressed and struggling to free herself from the material, which had caught around her horns.

As the pair approached, she thrashed around wildly before eventually settling down.

Mr D’Arcy-Donnelly said: “We’d come out a few years before to help with a similar situation, which is why they called us this time.

“The poor thing was well and truly entwined and thrashing all over the place as we came up behind her.

“Our nurse threw a large blanket over her, which calmed her down, and then lay on top of her to make sure she stayed nice and still.

“Then the guys from the golf club came and brought out some scissors which we used to cut it all off, which took about 10 minutes.

“As soon as we let her go, she bolted off.

“I don’t know how long she’d been there but she seemed uninjured. She was very fast and her running stance seemed normal.”

Mr D’Arcy-Donnelly said he was called to a handful of incidents involving wild animals each year.

Last year he had to put down a deer which had been severely injured after being hit by traffic in Fair Mile, Henley.

He said: “People call us because we’ve got someone on duty 24 hours a day. In the first instance you can call the RSPCA but in practice I don’t think they’ve got the resources to help everyone.

“It’s nice to get out and it’s a worthwhile trip if you can prevent an animal from suffering.”