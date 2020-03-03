Fashion shop collecting clothes for women’s charity

A FASHION shop in Henley is supporting a charity that helps women get back into work.

Visitors to Cecilia Quinn in Hart Street will be able to donate clothes and shoes from Monday in support of Smartworks, a Reading charity which provides work attire and interview coaching.

The business will be also be supporting International Women’s Day, which takes place on Sunday.

It would like donations of high quality, interview-appropriate clothing, shoes and accessories in excellent condition. For each donation, a 10 per cent discount voucher on the new Cecilia Quinn spring and summer collection will be offered, valid from March to May.

Michele Langenbrinck and Claudia de Biasi, who own the business, said they wanted to help women and marketing manager Sonia Chapman came up with the idea.

Mrs de Biasi said: “When we found out there was this charity that was so close to us we thought, ‘why not get together?’”

Mrs Langenbrinck added: “There were no local drop-offs for Smartworks so we thought it might make it easier for women to donate here. It’s a very good fit because our background is in styling.

“A lot of women have very good clothing that they’re just not wearing anymore and are looking for somewhere that will appreciate it.”

Fashion stylist Maggie McMillan, a trustee of Smartworks, said: “It’s women supporting women.

“We’re asking people for good quality clothes and shoes. We would never ask our clients to wear anything we wouldn’t wear ourselves. We want to encourage people to donate. We have phenomenal support from the women of Henley for everything we do so for us this is the perfect collaboration.”

Mrs Langenbrinck and Mrs de Biasi launched the initiative by donating several pairs of new court shoes made in Italy.

Jackie Higson was the first customer to donate, giving three pairs of shoes, two pairs of trousers and a woollen jumper.

Smartworks has a 68 per cent success rate in women getting back into work.