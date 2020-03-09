ABOUT 130 people attended the launch of the Thames Traditional Boat Festival at Henley’s River & Rowing Museum.

The 42nd annual event, which will take place at Fawley Meadows from Friday to Sunday, July 17 and 19, will mark the 80th anniversary of the Dunkirk evacuation.

The festival will also feature the largest display of traditional boats in the world, amphibious and military vehicles and a First World War air display team.