Students enjoy skiing trip in Italy

FORTY students from Gillotts School in Henley were greeted with 30cm of fresh snow on their arrival in the Italian ski resort of Champoluc.

Located in the Aosta Valley, Champoluc has been the chosen venue for Gillotts ski trips for many years due to its reliable snow conditions, uncrowded slopes and varied ski pistes.

Novices enjoyed the beginner area at mid-mountain and then tested their new-found skills on the open blue and red runs in Antagnod.

The intermediate and advanced skiers were spoilt for choice, from the challenge of the infamous “goat” run to the opportunity to ski the whole area from Champoluc to Gressoney and Alagna.

Evening entertainment included karaoke and pizza up the mountain, a chance to try their skills at cross-country skiing, with relay races, and a presentation evening where students received certificates and badges for their achievements.

Hayley Rogers, head of physical education and trip organiser, said: “We had another wonderful ski trip to Champoluc. The students were fantastic and I was really impressed by how rapidly their skiing progressed.”

