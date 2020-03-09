How to look after your skin, by the experts

DERMATOLOGY was the subject of the latest in a series of free health education talks held at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley.

Dr Peter Reynolds, a GP partner at the Bell Surgery, gave an introduction to skin care, emphasising the various ways we should protect ourselves from UVA and UVB rays, such as wearing a hat, covering up in the sun, especially at midday, and taking vitamin D supplements.

He said that when people come to the surgery with an unusual skin condition or growths most of them were benign. A dermatoscope helps him see lesions clearly and he can send these images straight to the dermatologists if required.

Dr Rima Clayton, consultant dermatologist at Spire Dunedin, described the various methods of treatment, ranging from surgery to shaving, freezing, creams or radiotherapy.

Only 10 per cent of growths are from mutating moles, with 90 per cent appearing on clear skin.

She also emphasised prevention, especially avoiding sunbeds, which significantly increase the risk of developing skin cancer.

The event was organised by the patient participation group of the Bell Surgery. The next talk will be on cancer awareness and will be held on Wednesday, April 29 from 6pm to 8pm.

On Tuesday, June 9 (7pm to 9pm) the talk will be held in conjunction with the Women’s Institute and will be on ovarian cancer awareness.

Booking is essential — call the surgery on (01491) 843250 or email thebellsurgery@nhs.net

Left to right, Lyndsey Collins, business development manager, Spire Dunedin, Dr Peter Reynolds, Dr Rima Clayton and Deborah Gianekki, GP liaison manager, Spire Dunedin