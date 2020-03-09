National Trust house recruiting volunteers

ABOUT 40 people visited Greys Court for a volunteer recruitment day.

They were given a tour of the gardens and rooms and listened to a talk by staff and current volunteers.

The National Trust property currently has about 300 volunteers and 20 staff.

It is looking for more guides, attendants for the visitors’ reception and housekeeping volunteers.

House and collections manager Lizzie Champion said: “We talked about the roles and what they were really like and tried to make it seem as attractive as possible.

“Every year we do a recruitment day as we always need volunteers and we find this is the best way of doing it. It’s a really social event and that really helps.”

Left to right, volunteer Pauline Johnson, head gardener Tim Martin, Lizzie Champion, conservation assistant Bethany Fisher and volunteers Ann Morris, Colin Ming and Krys Daniels.