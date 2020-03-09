School awarded technical outstanding Ofsted rating

GILLOTTS School in Henley would be judged as “outstanding” by the education watchdog if a full inspection was carried out now.

That’s the view of inspectors Karen Roche and Taj Bhambra who visited the school on February 4 and 5 to carry out a “light touch” inspection.

Under the current arrangements the only possible outcome of the inspection was that the school remains “good”.

But the inspectors said there was enough evidence of improved performance to suggest that the school could be judged outstanding if a more comprehensive inspection was carried out.

Headteacher Catharine Darnton and chairman of governors David Gorsuch said they were delighted with the findings.

In a statement, they said: “This is a great outcome to have achieved and we are proud to have had the school’s successes recognised in this way.

“The school will now receive a full inspection within the next two years. That will be a fresh inspection and not influenced by the outcome this time. For inspectors to say that ‘this is a school where pupils and staff thrive’ feels very special.

“The positive atmosphere in lessons is described as ‘remarkable’. Teachers have high expectations of their pupils ‘to think like experts in the different subjects’. There is recognition of the ‘dedicated pastoral team’.

“We are, however, not complacent. The leadership team were fully involved in the inspection process and we are already refocusing our improvement planning to include what we learnt from the inspection.

“We would like to thank all those whose work, day in, day out, has played a part in this outcome. We have a fantastic staff team and a knowledgeable, supportive and committed governing body.

“Our students are a delight to work with and the support of their parents is invaluable.

“We also value the support from our wider community in Henley, South Oxfordshire and north Reading.”

Ms Darnton, who has been headteacher at Gillotts for more than 12 years, has been a critic of school funding after revealing last year that she was spending money intended for pupils’ education on building maintenance.

The school, which became an academy in 2012 and has almost 900 pupils on roll, was one of five that were due to be rebuilt under the Labour government but this fell through when Michael Gove, then the Conservative education minister, cancelled the Building Schools for the Future programme in 2010.

Its capital budget used to be about £80,000 a year but this was cut to £18,000 in 2011 and has remained at that level.

Ms Darnton said: “Gillotts had the minimum amount any secondary school can have at £4,800 per pupil and therefore to produce these kinds of improvements, despite the financial challenges, just underlines how hard everybody worked to do that.

“It takes a long time to improve a school and it was really great to have all those efforts recognised by the inspectors. We have a pretty stable staff considering all the upheavals in education and that has made a big difference to us. If you have a consistent team you can move forward year on year.

“Our results have been in the top quartile in terms of progress for the last seven years.”

Mr Gorsuch said: “I’m absolutely delighted. The outcome is as good as possible and I think it’s a tremendous tribute to Catharine, her leadership team and all the staff at the school that they have been able to achieve this.

“One of the things that came out from the inspectors’ report was their impression of the general ethos and atmosphere at the school that it’s a thoroughly nice place to be learning and growing up. That undoubtedly takes a lot of time to establish.

“We had tremendous results this year but it’s not a flash in the pan. Catharine has built and sustained great performance from the school.

“It’s even more impressive to make that kind of improvement, I think, in what everybody recognises has been a very challenging financial backdrop for schools. That’s something we have been wrestling with for some time.”