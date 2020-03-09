Repair cafe set to open

A NEW community project offering people the chance to prolong the life of broken or unwanted household items will be based at Henley’s 60+ Social Club.

The Henley Repair Café will be run by volunteers with the ability to repair or repurpose goods and teach others how to do it.

The initiative has been pursued by town and community manager Helen Barnett with environmental campaign group Greener Henley, among others.

The café will be held on the third Saturday of every month but a launch date is still to be finalised.

Repair cafés already exist in Reading, Wallingford and Didcot as well as other places around the country.

Ms Barnett said the idea was prompted by the current trend for trying to reduce waste and being more environmentally friendly.

“We’re really enthusiastic about how much support we have had to do this — it’s a real community drive,” she said. “It fits in well with the climate emergency and trying to reduce what goes to landfill.”

The repair café concept was devised by Martine Postma in 2009 and the first one was held in Amsterdam.

In March 2010, the Repair Café Foundation was set up to support groups around the world to set up repair cafés. In 2018, there were 1,500 repair cafés registered across 33 countries.

Ms Barnett is still looking for volunteers to help run the café. If you are interested, email her at h.barnett

@henleytowncouncil.gov.uk