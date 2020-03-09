Bin replaced

A COMMUNITY bus service based in Goring covered ... [more]
Monday, 09 March 2020
A BIN in Henley that regularly overflows with waste will be replaced before the end of the month.
It is situated on the corner of Reading Road and Upton Close but the town council will remove it and install a new covered bin a few yards away by the bus stop in Reading Road near Jewson.
09 March 2020
More News:
Girl, five, makes catwalk debut at London Fashion Week
A GIRL from Sonning Common has made her catwalk ... [more]
University student collects old bikes to help communities in Africa
A STUDENT from Sonning Common is collecting ... [more]
POLL: Have your say