A GALA concert will be held to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Henley Symphony Orchestra.

The musicians will perform a programme featuring Mozart, Brahms and Dvorák at the Hexagon theatre in Reading on March 15 at 7.30pm with award-winning pianist Eric Lu as a guest soloist.

Ticket prices start at £12 (half price for students and those under 17), from the box office on 01235 859210.