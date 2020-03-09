A COMMUNITY bus service based in Goring covered ... [more]
Monday, 09 March 2020
A GALA concert will be held to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Henley Symphony Orchestra.
The musicians will perform a programme featuring Mozart, Brahms and Dvorák at the Hexagon theatre in Reading on March 15 at 7.30pm with award-winning pianist Eric Lu as a guest soloist.
Ticket prices start at £12 (half price for students and those under 17), from the box office on 01235 859210.
09 March 2020
More News:
Girl, five, makes catwalk debut at London Fashion Week
A GIRL from Sonning Common has made her catwalk ... [more]
University student collects old bikes to help communities in Africa
A STUDENT from Sonning Common is collecting ... [more]
POLL: Have your say