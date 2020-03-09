Monday, 09 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Gala concert

A GALA concert will be held to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Henley Symphony Orchestra.

The musicians will perform a programme featuring Mozart, Brahms and Dvorák at the Hexagon theatre in Reading on March 15 at 7.30pm with award-winning pianist Eric Lu as a guest soloist.

Ticket prices start at £12 (half price for students and those under 17), from the box office on 01235 859210.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33