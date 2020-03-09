If you think you have coronavirus, don’t come to see us, say doctors

DOCTORS in the Henley area are urging patients who suspect they have coronavirus symptoms not to visit their surgeries.

They say if that if they do it could potentially jeopardise the health of other patients and prevent many more accessing the surgeries as they would have to close for a deep clean.

Patients who have symptoms, which include a fever, cough and breathing difficulties, should instead self-isolate and call the NHS 111 number.

The virus has now spread to about 75 countries with more than 50 confirmed cases in the UK. Travellers returning from high-risk areas, such as Hubei province in China, Iran, parts of northern Italy and parts of South Korea should stay indoors and avoid contact with other people even if they do not have symptoms.

Dr Peter Reynolds, of the Bell Surgery in Henley, said anyone who had been in contact with someone returning from a high-risk area should self-isolate for

14 days. He said: “If a patient had travelled to a high-risk area and been in contact with a person who was high risk and is still within that first 14 days and has an appointment with one of our nurses, unfortunately that nurse would then have to be off for 14 days.

“If we have a patient coming in coughing and spluttering the first thing we would have to do is isolate the patient, put them in a separate room straight away and ring 111. We would have to temporarily shut down the surgery while we assess the risk. That could be as drastic as deep cleaning all the areas that have been in contact and isolation of every single person in the building. I hope that won’t happen but it could be that severe.”

Dr Reynolds said the surgery had begun discussions on a contingency plan to share staff if needed with other surgeries in its primary care network. These are the Hart Surgery in Henley, Nettlebed Surgery and Sonning Common Health Centre.

Dr Philip Unwin, senior partner at the Hart Surgery, also encouraged those who had symptoms to stay at home and call 111 but said the surgery wouldn’t necessarily close if a patient arrived with coronavirus symptoms.

He said: “At the moment the chances are people won’t have the coronavirus but if the disease develops, if it goes on to spread, then we have to apply that guidance about not entering the surgery much more urgently.

“We see a lot of people with symptoms like coronavirus and I believe most cases of coronavirus don’t even need to come and see the doctor. The major problem is if someone’s elderly, or very young or has a concurrent illness.

“We can’t just close the surgery every time they come in with something like coronavirus. I don’t think we would be doing a steam clean unless we had fairly conclusive proof that a person did actually have the virus. It has got be balanced because we have also got to provide a service.”

Dr Unwin said he didn’t believe the virus could be stopped but that it would “run its course”.

“In the meantime we have just got to do our very best to look after the people who are vulnerable,” he added.

Sonning Common Health Centre has a sign on its front door asking patients not to enter and return home if they had symptoms as well as a message on its answering machine.

Dr Kim Emerson, senior partner, said: “Surprisingly, patients do still think they can pitch up at the doctors. They are potentially putting everybody else at risk and with the risk of having to close the surgery we’re not able to look after all our other patients who are unwell.

“We have been told if there was a case we would have to close the practice because it needs to be cleaned thoroughly, which takes two days.”