Bloom plea

Monday, 09 March 2020
HENLEY in Bloom is looking for more members.
It follows the resignation of businessman Tuc Ahmad due of work commitments.
The town council sub-committee works to keep Henley attractive for visitors and residents and advises on horticulture and conservation projects.
To apply, call Becky Walker at the town council on (01491) 630076.
09 March 2020
