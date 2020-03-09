Nursery given top rating by inspectors

A NURSERY school has again achieved the highest possible rating from the education watchdog.

Bix Montessori School, which meets at Bix and Assendon village hall, achieved “outstanding” in all areas, as it did in 2015.

Ofsted inspector Chris Lamey, who visited the school on January 23, said: “Children choose from an extremely wide range of interesting learning resources that capture their imagination.

“Younger and older children have an amazing ability to sit and concentrate on their tasks. Children welcome a challenge and are extremely eager to learn. They persevere at the activities until they have achieved their purpose.

“Children have superb opportunities to learn about nature and living creatures in their environment.”

The youngsters formed “exceedingly strong relationships” with friendly and caring staff who showed them great respect and valued their contributions.

They made “exceptional” progress in their learning, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities and those who speak English as an additional language.

Staff made precise and accurate assessments of children’s abilities, in partnership with their parents. This helped them to identify any delay in children’s development.

They also worked closely with external professionals to secure the correct support for children and their families to ensure any gaps in learning are swiftly reduced.

Mr Lamey said: “Staff are dedicated and have a passion for providing the best learning environment for the children in their care. Parents say the staff surpass their expectations and that their children make ‘amazing progress’.

“Children are very well prepared for entry to their reception classes. They gain high levels of independence and well-developed skills in communication, early literacy, numeracy and science.

“The dedicated managers inspire the enthusiastic staff to work together as a remarkable team. Managers are totally committed to ensuring that all staff are fully supported in their role. Their expert coaching and the provision of extensive, and well-targeted, training ensure staff are extremely confident and knowledgeable.”

All children benefited from extra-curricular activities such as yoga sessions, ballet classes, animal care and pony rides.

Seventeen children, aged two to four, attend the school.