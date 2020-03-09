A CAFE has re-opened at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley.

The Coffee Bean, which is based on the ground floor, first opened in January but then had to close as the owner Jan Wilson had not signed a contract with Amber, the building’s owner.

It is now open again on weekdays from 9am to 5pm.

Ms Wilson, a former nurse from Mapledurham, said she had the idea for the café after visiting a friend at Townlands and finding she had to leave to buy coffee.

The café is behind the children’s play area.