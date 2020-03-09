Monday, 09 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

A CAFE has re-opened at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley.

The Coffee Bean, which is based on the ground floor, first opened in January but then had to close as the owner Jan Wilson had not signed a contract with Amber, the building’s owner.

It is now open again on weekdays from 9am to 5pm.

Ms Wilson, a former nurse from Mapledurham, said she had the idea for the café after visiting a friend at Townlands and finding she had to leave to buy coffee.

The café is behind the children’s play area.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33