Monday, 09 March 2020

Poachers sentenced

THREE men have been fined for poaching in Lower Assendon.

Oxford Magistrates’ Court heard that at about 2.21am on Monday, December 23 police received a report about the trio hare-coursing.

The National Police Air Service located a vehicle, which was then stopped by officers and Matthew Beach, Edwin Smith and Micky Smith were arrested.

Dead animals, including hares and deer, were located and three lurcher-type dogs were seized.

All three men admitted entering land as a trespasser at night with poaching equipment and trespassing on land at night and taking/destroying rabbit or rabbits.

Beach, 37, of Hithermoor Road, Staines, and Edwin Smith, 23, of The Paddock, Egham, were both fined £150 and ordered to pay £320 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

Micky Smith, 35, of Sutton Lane, Slough, was fined £150 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim
surcharge.

Investigating officer Pc Eleanor Simpson said: “These offences cause a lot of distress and I would like to thank the rural community for their vigilance and support of the investigation.”

