Support for workers

A CHARITY that supports autistic adults in the Thames Valley has launched a campaign highlighting the importance of support workers.

Autism at Kingwood wants them to receive recognition for the varied skills and experience they bring to the role and instill pride into the people who provide such a valuable service.

The campaign is called “More than just a support worker” and the charity is working alongside design agency Design Bridge to produce a series of short animations showcasing what being a support worker really means. Throughout the campaign, people supported by Autism at Kingwood will be asked what their key worker means to them.

Estelle Christmas, the charity’s chief executive, said: “Many support workers underestimate their impact on people’s lives and how much knowledge and expertise they have accumulated.

“The support worker profession is not in many cases afforded the respectability and professionalism that it deserves, let alone appropriate remuneration for what can be a challenging but highly rewarding career.”