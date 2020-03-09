Keep your faith in the face of disaster

THE eyes of an anxious world are on the global health crisis posed by the coronavirus.

Glance at the news and there are borders closing and many airlines have suspended all travel in and out of China — British Airways cancelled hundreds of flights, including long-haul journeys to the US, because of falling demand for air travel.

The world economy faces decline and faces the biggest threats to global markets since the financial crisis of 2008 and the Treasury prepares to step in to bolster markets.

Looking ahead, we are told that in the UK a fifth of workers might be off at the same time. Even Tokyo 2020 is under threat.

In all we face I am reminded of a prayer uttered by a desperate but confident Judean king called Jehoshaphat which is surprisingly relevant for March 2020 despite these events occurring circa 840 BC.

The context was that a dangerous delegation from Edom was closing in on Judah. What is striking is that his trust in the Lord was all encompassing and he does not just trust God in the face of potential military defeat but also for any disaster that might come.

Jehoshaphat prayed: “We do not know what to do, but our eyes are upon you.” (2 Chronicles 20:12).

He was not just trusting God in face of military defeat but trusting whatever disaster he had to face.

He prayed “…if calamity comes upon us, whether the sword of judgement, or plague or famine, we will stand in your presence …and cry out to you in our distress…”

Jehoshaphat had a deep trust in God, regardless of danger, pestilence or plague.

Give the pandemic threat we may face might we be more like Jehoshaphat? What could we learn from him?

First, to trust God with our fears. Jehoshaphat sought the Lord and spoke honestly and we can do the same amidst fear.

Secondly, call out to God. “We do not know what to do but our eyes are upon you.” We may find ourselves echoing the sense of not knowing what to do in the light feeling like this in the light of nCoV, a virus we can be exposed to even when there are no visible symptoms, and perhaps as we see infection and death tolls rise.

At such a time the Christian has an unshakeable confidence in the Lord even when we do not know what comes next.