Adventurer happy to be held up

A FILM-MAKER is more than halfway through his bid to cycle 6,000 miles across Europe while completing skydives for charity.

Sam Clarke has notched up 3,350 miles across 14 countries to help people like him who suffer from Alport syndrome, a genetic disease which causes the kidneys, eyes and ears to degenerate.

The 31-year-old set off from Henley town centre in May and expected to be home in six months but now says he underestimated how long it would take.

However, he is enjoying tackling the challenge at a more relaxed pace and could even keep going beyond his target distance.

Mr Clarke, who left his job with Henley video production agency The Creative in order to take on the challenge, is filming highlights from his journey and the people he has met along the way.

He hopes to edit this into a documentary film and possibly a series of YouTube videos to raise awareness of his condition and inspire others who have it to live to their full potential.

Mr Clarke was diagnosed at the age of two and began wearing hearing aids when he was 15. The condition runs in his family and also affects his uncle Terry Sopp, who lives in Woodcote.

He is calling his campaign Scrap the Mask as he wants people to be more open about how the condition affects them.

He first cycled to Dover and took the ferry to Calais then rode through France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro, where he is currently staying.

This is a diversion from his planned route, which would have involved turning around at Zagreb in Croatia and returning home through Italy and Switzerland.

However, he says he felt inspired to keep heading south and will carry on into Albania, Greece and possibly beyond.

He has needed to rest more often than expected and visited four hospitals for check-ups because his disease lowers his red blood cell count, making it harder to recover from physical exertion.

Now he cycles no more than about 35 miles in a day, or less if the terrain is hilly, and has stopped in some towns and cities for up to two weeks while he explores them and meets new people.

He carries about 40kg of goods including food, water and a tent, in bags attached to his bike and has spent about half of his nights camping. The rest of the time he has stayed at cheap hostels or been put up by local residents.

Mr Clarke, who is qualified to skydive without an instructor, originally planned to complete 60 jumps but says this has become less important as the journey progressed. Even so he has completed 25 en route.

He flew to Zurich and Vienna over Christmas and the New Year where he met friends and family, including his parents Janice and Mike, from Reading, and enjoyed some snowboarding before getting back on the road.

He says the trip has given him a more positive and relaxed outlook on life and he has enjoyed the travelling and exploration more than the sporting aspects.

Despite his expectations, tests have also showed no decline in his kidney function since the start so he is no closer to requiring dialysis.

Mr Clarke said: “This has evolved into something I could never have expected at the outset. When I set off, the idea was to be over and done with by now but I’d never done a long bike ride and had no idea how long it would take.

“My original plan was totally unrealistic but I’m glad it has taken longer because I’ve looked after myself a lot better. My living costs are about £6 a day, next to nothing really, and I’m just cycling, eating, sleeping and filming everything.

“I’ve discovered a very different mindset and a new way of thinking about my disease. Initially this was a journey that was going to end in kidney failure but now it has become more therapeutic and meditative.

“I’ve had plenty of opportunities to stay somewhere, relax and enjoy my hosts’ company while doing some skydiving.

“The original target didn’t work out because the weather can be limiting but I’m going to complete my 6,000 miles at a minimum.

“I’ve got no idea when I’ll finish but I’ll keep on going and it’ll be done when it’s done.

“I had a change of mind at Zagreb as heading south and chasing the sun felt like the right option.

“I’d happily continue the trip without doing any more skydives as they’re not really the main focus any longer. I’ve enjoyed staying in my tent, even in the cold, or with people I’ve met in random cafés.

“Apart from one incident, people have been kind, generous and warm and it really shows how helpful they can be.

“There are lots of misconceptions about people wanting to take advantage of travellers which so far have been untrue.

“My experiences show that Alport syndrome can be a real hindrance but you can stay positive. For example, one of my hearing aids stopped working so I just had to get it fixed.

“My life has been dictated by a lot of negative predictions but for me this trip has been nothing but positive. Much of the battle in life is psychological — if you let things defeat you, they will.”

Mr Clarke said a sunset skydive over the Czech Republic was one of his most memorable moments to date.

He said: “It was such a magical experience — I was totally immersed in the moment with these beautiful views and everything in life seemed to be going as it should. It’s only 60 seconds of falling but it felt like time had slowed down.

“It has also been incredible seeing the kindness of strangers, being welcomed into people’s homes and learning about different cultures.

“I don’t want this to go on forever but I’m pretty open to what happens next and toying with different ideas.

“I hope this will inspire other people to follow their dreams and do what they feel passionate about without letting their disease stop them.”

Mr Clarke, who is sponsored by his former employer and AW Cycles, of Caversham, is hoping to raise £20,000 for the Alport UK charity.

For more information, or to make a donation, visit https://scrapthemask.com

To donate to Mr Clarke’s campaign, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/

FightingFailure