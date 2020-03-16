World Book Day 2020: Gillotts School, Henley

A WORLD Book Day celebration at Gillotts School in Henley raised about £200 for charity.

Pupils who dressed up paid £1 and the school held a cake sale for Book Aid International.

In an average year, it makes books available to an estimated 28 million people in libraries, schools, universities, hospitals, refugee camps and prisons around the world.

Children dressed as characters including Captain Hook, the crocodile from Peter Pan, Harry Potter, Spiderman, Ruby Redfort and Dorothy, Toto and the Cowardly Lion from the Wizard of Oz.

Headteacher Catharine Darnton dressed as Professor Minerva McGonagall from Harry Potter.

The day also featured a number of activities including recycling books to make bookmarks and decorations for the school’s library, while others brought in a prop relating to a book.

Librarian Sarah Seddon said: “In school we celebrate books everyday, reading is part of the lessons for year seven, eight and nine.

“They have specific reading lessons and lots of time for reading — we have a library with thousands of books in it.

“On World Book Day we’re making a big celebration out of it and the reason we dress up just gives that fun feel about it. The ones who have dressed up have made a really big effort.”

Mrs Seddon said every child under the age of 18 was entitled to book token and the school encouraged pupils to redeem theirs at the Bell Bookshop in Henley.

She also gave away free books to the children throughout the week.