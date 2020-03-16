Monday, 16 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

World Book Day 2020: Rupert House School, Henley

World Book Day 2020: Rupert House School, Henley

HARRY POTTER was the most popular theme at Rupert House School in Henley when it celebrated World Book Day.

More than a dozen pupils dressed as the main character, Hermione Granger or Voldemort while others came as characters from other books and comics including Snow White, Dennis the Menace and Alice from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.

The youngsters took part in a costume parade during their assembly and took part in literary activities like “book tastings”, in which they read short samples from books, and writing school reports about famous children in fiction.

They also did “hot seat” sessions in which each pupil pretended to be a famous book character and answered questions about themselves from classmates.

Teachers brought literature into other subjects like French, where they read literature in the language, and maths, where they made bar graphs and charts themed around their favourite stories.

The event was raising money for Book Aid International, which provides books to schoolchildren in developing countries.

Headteacher Clare Lynas said: “It's a wonderful occasion because it gets everyone involved in literacy and helps the children connect it to other subjects. There's been huge excitement — they couldn't wait for today and have been discussing what costumes they're going to wear for weeks.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33