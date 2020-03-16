World Book Day 2020: Rupert House School, Henley

HARRY POTTER was the most popular theme at Rupert House School in Henley when it celebrated World Book Day.

More than a dozen pupils dressed as the main character, Hermione Granger or Voldemort while others came as characters from other books and comics including Snow White, Dennis the Menace and Alice from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.

The youngsters took part in a costume parade during their assembly and took part in literary activities like “book tastings”, in which they read short samples from books, and writing school reports about famous children in fiction.

They also did “hot seat” sessions in which each pupil pretended to be a famous book character and answered questions about themselves from classmates.

Teachers brought literature into other subjects like French, where they read literature in the language, and maths, where they made bar graphs and charts themed around their favourite stories.

The event was raising money for Book Aid International, which provides books to schoolchildren in developing countries.

Headteacher Clare Lynas said: “It's a wonderful occasion because it gets everyone involved in literacy and helps the children connect it to other subjects. There's been huge excitement — they couldn't wait for today and have been discussing what costumes they're going to wear for weeks.”