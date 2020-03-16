Monday, 16 March 2020

World Book Day 2020: Badgemore Primary School, Henley

CHILDREN and staff at Badgemore Primary School in Henley as a mix of classic and contemporary literary figures from Sherlock Holmes to Harry Potter and Spiderman.

Headteacher Tim Hoskins dressed as Where’s Wally? and parents stayed for the morning and did reading activities with their children. Clinton Osborne, of the Henley Youth Festival, helped one of the classes turn a story they had written into a film.

