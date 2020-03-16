Monday, 16 March 2020

Spring clean

BENSON will take part in the Great British Spring Clean on March 28.

Those wishing to take part in litter-picking around the village should meet at the parish hall in Sunnyside at 10am to be issued with equipment and instructions.

To take part, call organiser Pete Eldridge on 07910 195292 or email him at pete@eldridgeweb.co.uk

