Monday, 16 March 2020
BENSON will take part in the Great British Spring Clean on March 28.
Those wishing to take part in litter-picking around the village should meet at the parish hall in Sunnyside at 10am to be issued with equipment and instructions.
To take part, call organiser Pete Eldridge on 07910 195292 or email him at pete@eldridgeweb.co.uk
16 March 2020
Ken Cook — May 27, 1924 to February 21, 2020
KENNETH William Cook — Ken, Cookie, son, brother, ... [more]
