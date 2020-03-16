‘The awards are way of creating good feeling’

A WOMAN who won a Henley Heroes award last year says she was “flattered”.

Jane Tutill, who owns the Willow Basket in Friday Street, was presented with the business environment award having been runner-up in the category the previous year.

She has reduced her shop’s packaging, especially plastic, so that what is now used is recyclable and compostable.

The store sells coffee in compostable cups, encourages customers to bring in their own containers to buy produce and sells goods in exact quantities so that customers don’t waste them.

Ms Tutill said: “The zero waste concept is really taking off in Henley.

“The award helped to promote it and it was great to be among the other winners that had been selected in different categories.

“I was absolutely humbled to receive the award. I’m just trying to do a little bit in my shop as I encourage everyone else to do.

“It was a thoroughly enjoyable evening meeting everybody else and being in their company.

“The whole event is about people in Henley that are being innovative and there was just a really happy, celebratory atmosphere — a feeling of warmth.”

Ms Tutill is encouraging people to make a nomination

this year.

“The awards are a way of creating a very good feeling in Henley,” she said. “In lots of different genres all across Henley people are trying to get together and get some kind of enthusiasm going. This just keeps the momentum going.”