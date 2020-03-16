Monday, 16 March 2020

Tumble in town

CHILDREN’S television favourite Mr Tumble — alias Justin Fletcher — was spotted visiting Asquiths Teddy Bear Shop in Henley.

Justin, who lives locally, apparently had his eye on a miniature horse and cart in the window and asked staff if it was for sale.

I am sorry to say, however, that I don’t know whether he bought it.

Proprietor Joan Bland says she wasn’t on duty that day but adds she has a lot of “A-list” customers.

