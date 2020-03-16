A hundred years ago...

THE death took place in his residence in Reading Road on March 5 of Mr Walter Henry Wright, aged 82. The deceased, who had been been ill for some months, was a schoolmaster by profession and for 14 years prior to his retirement 24 years ago was the schoolmaster at Nettlebed, where he was held in the highest esteem. He leaves two sons and a daughter. His other son was killed in the war in the same week as he lost his wife.

Henley fire brigade are putting in a course of drills under their new commandant, Councillor W A Hobbs (Mayor of Henley), and are rapidly regaining the prestige they held before the war. The brigade, however, cannot maintain its efficiency without funds and an appeal is made to all who can do so to send a subscription to Mr W F Mott, acting secretary, of St Mark’s Road, who will acknowledge same.

The Cambridge crew had their last outing at Henley on Wednesday after which they left for Putney to complete their training on the tidal water. The last practice consisted of a row from Marsh Lock to Hambleden Lock and was very satisfactorily accomplished. The conditions were favourable.