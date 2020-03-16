Fifty years ago...

GEORGE HARRISON, one of the Beatles, has bought Friar Park in Henley. The nuns of the Salesian Order moved out on Tuesday after 32 years. Friar Park was purchased from the Rev J Collard in 1889 by the late Sir Frank Crisp, who pulled down the whole of the house, with the exception of a few walls, and rebuilt it in French renaissance style with Gothic details. It took some 20 years to lay out the elaborate grounds.

The death occurred on Saturday after a long period of ill-health of Mr John Bowden, of Mill End Farm, Hambleden. Mr Bowden, 61, started farming at Mill End in 1932 and for nearly 40 years was a member of Henley Agricultural Association, serving on the committee for more than 20 years. He had been honorary vice-president for the past 17 years.

Valley Road School is to open after Easter. But already parents are worried about the danger to children crossing Greys Road from the Wootton Manor estate and walking along the narrow footpath to Elizabeth Road. There were 175 parents at a meeting at Trinity School on Friday, organised to give them a chance to meet the eight teachers.