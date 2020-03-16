Twenty five years ago...

AMBITIOUS plans to bring a major concert hall and conference centre to Henley were launched this week. Town councillors are pressing for the facility to be chosen as the county’s project to mark the millennium. Mayor Mrs Penny Aird said: “There is a desperate need for this sort of development in the town. We have an awful lot of talented people around here and we are currently letting them down.”

Veteran town councillor Tony Lane was the toast of the town on Tuesday after receiving an MBE from the Queen. The lifelong Henley resident said: “Shaking hands with the Queen at Buckingham Palace in front of 600 people was an exhilarating experience.” Cllr Lane, who was chauffeured from Henley, returned to the town to sip champagne with helpers from the Midnight Matinée and town hall staff. It was his lengthy involvement with the fundraising event which earned him the honour.

Pupils at Nettlebed school are appealing for the return of a sundial which disappeared from outside their school recently. It was donated 20 years ago by a former member of staff.